Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $32,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

