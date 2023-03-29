Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $34,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEM opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -296.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.