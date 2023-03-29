Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $37,000 in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $512.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.