Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $38,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 144.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.