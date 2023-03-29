Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $39,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

