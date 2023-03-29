Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $42,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.