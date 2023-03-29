Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $42,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $1,377,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ventas Price Performance
Ventas stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
