Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $27,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $828.85 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $820.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.