Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $482,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.476 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

