Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $482,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.