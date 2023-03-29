Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $30,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

