Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $31,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NiSource by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

