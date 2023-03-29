Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $32,000 Investment in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veritone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth $43,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Veritone by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Veritone had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

