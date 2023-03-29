Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $33,000 Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,970.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,802 shares of company stock worth $9,064,366. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR Price Performance

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE:AIR opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

