Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $38,000 Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,751,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.6 %

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

NYSE RTO opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.3169 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.