Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $40,000 Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

