Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

