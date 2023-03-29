Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,329.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 45.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Byline Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BY opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.
Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.13%.
Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp
In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,110,688.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,695,601 shares in the company, valued at $240,110,688.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 140,590 shares of company stock worth $3,286,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.