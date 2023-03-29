Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
