Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after buying an additional 102,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $82.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

