Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.