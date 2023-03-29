Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.
Insider Activity at Invesco
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
