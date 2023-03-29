Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.48. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.