Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.