Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.