Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,424,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after purchasing an additional 129,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 70.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

