Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 831 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $381,235.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,696.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,290 and have sold 289,234 shares valued at $15,216,199. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.32.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

