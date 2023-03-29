Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

