Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

