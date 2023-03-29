Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 1,670 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
SLV opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
