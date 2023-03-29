Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 340 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $260.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

