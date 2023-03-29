Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 500 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

