Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 5,020 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 150.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,948,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

