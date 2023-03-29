Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 86 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $429.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.66 and a 200-day moving average of $411.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

