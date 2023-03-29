Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $29,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in eBay by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.
eBay Price Performance
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
