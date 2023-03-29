Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $33,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,920,000 after acquiring an additional 259,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $217.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average is $215.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

