Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $35,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FXE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 235.6% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FXE stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $103.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

