Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $41,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

IAU opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

