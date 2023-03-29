Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

