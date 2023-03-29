Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

