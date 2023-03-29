Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after buying an additional 281,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.