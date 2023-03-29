Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $283.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.