Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VOOG stock opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $283.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.69.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
