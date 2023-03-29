Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 18,034 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,793 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.17.

Shares of MSFT opened at $275.23 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

