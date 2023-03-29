Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 435.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.