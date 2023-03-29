Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 264.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 77,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

