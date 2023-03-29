Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,312 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 191.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

