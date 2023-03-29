Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 37 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 336.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,405.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,447.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,398.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

