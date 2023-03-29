Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 691 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Evergy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.