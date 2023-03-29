Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 236.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Mplx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

