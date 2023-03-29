Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

