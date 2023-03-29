Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $271,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $497,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $213.09 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

